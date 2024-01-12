Erdoğan criticizes disproportionate U.S. and British strikes on Houthis

he US and UK have used disproportionate force in Yemen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after performing prayers in Istanbul, Erdoğan touched upon the attacks on Yemen by the US and UK. "All of these actions involve the use of disproportionate force. Israel is also using disproportionate force in Palestine."

"We receive information from various sources that the Houthis have made very successful defenses, provided successful responses, against both the US and the UK," he said.

The US and UK carried out strikes on multiple targets inside Yemen late Thursday in response to ongoing drone and missile strikes by the Houthis, which is backed by Iran, on international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The attacks by the Yemeni group began in November in response to Israel's war on Gaza.

On South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Erdoğan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nowhere to hide and that there is no defense for his actions.

"I would have seen (Israel's) President (Isaac) Herzog in a much more sincere atmosphere at this point, but lately, he has also imitated Netanyahu, starting to make very different statements," he added.

He noted Israel is presenting its arguments in the top UN court adding: "But the documents we have presented are useful for The Hague."

The first day of the trial concluded on Thursday after the Ambassador of South Africa to Amsterdam, Vusimuzi Madonsela, read the nine interim measures his country requested from the Court against Israel.

On the first day of the trial, the South African side presented their allegations against Israel to the ICJ along with the supporting reasons and evidence.

Legal representatives for South Africa in the trial accused Israel of "deliberate actions against Gazans, proving genocidal intent."







