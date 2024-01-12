Turkish foreign minister Fidan urges British counterpart Cameron to reduce tensions in Gulf of Aden

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a phone call with his British counterpart David Cameron on Friday, urged the need to reduce tension in the Gulf of Aden, emphasizing that region is already facing many challenges, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan expressed Türkiye's readiness to meet its obligations on this matter, the sources said, adding that the situation in Gaza was also deliberated.

The Turkish minister stressed the need for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, highlighting that the escalation poses a serious risk to regional security and international stability.

The US and UK launched military strikes in Yemen late Thursday, following a string of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that destabilized trading routes.

The group, which says it targets Israeli-linked vessels in solidarity with the people of Gaza, said America and Britain will "pay a heavy price."

The attacks, observers say, could further inflame tensions in an already volatile region.