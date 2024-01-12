 Contact Us
Turkish foreign minister Fidan urges British counterpart Cameron to reduce tensions in Gulf of Aden

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with British counterpart David Cameron on Friday regarding the need to ease tensions in the Gulf of Aden. Fidan stressed that the region is currently facing a multitude of challenges and highlighted Türkiye's willingness to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard. The two also discussed the situation in Gaza.

Published January 12,2024
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a phone call with his British counterpart David Cameron on Friday, urged the need to reduce tension in the Gulf of Aden, emphasizing that region is already facing many challenges, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan expressed Türkiye's readiness to meet its obligations on this matter, the sources said, adding that the situation in Gaza was also deliberated.

The Turkish minister stressed the need for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, highlighting that the escalation poses a serious risk to regional security and international stability.

The US and UK launched military strikes in Yemen late Thursday, following a string of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that destabilized trading routes.

The group, which says it targets Israeli-linked vessels in solidarity with the people of Gaza, said America and Britain will "pay a heavy price."

The attacks, observers say, could further inflame tensions in an already volatile region.