U.S. LEADER JOE BIDEN DESCRIBES YEMENS HOUTHIS AS TERRORIST GROUP

In a statement on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden described Yemen's Houthi forces as a "terrorist" group. This came after air strikes were carried out overnight by American and British warplanes, ships, and submarines throughout the country.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published January 12,2024
Biden said Washington will respond to the Houthis if they continued behavior that he called outrageous.

London and Washington say their airstrikes in Yemen, most of which is controlled by the Houthis, were in retaliation for months of attacks by the movement on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to the ongoing war in Gaza.