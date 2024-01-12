Israeli forces place civilian lives at 'serious risk': UN

A UN spokesman on Friday voiced concern as Israel continues to displace hundreds of Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip.

"In southern Gaza, new evacuation orders were issued yesterday to residents of the Al-Mawasi area and several blocks near Salah al-Din road, covering an estimated 4.6 square km," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The Israeli military stated it is preparing to operate in the area in order for those affected to move to Deir al-Balah, he said.

"More than 18,000 people and nine shelters, accommodating an unknown number of internally displaced people, are expected to be affected by this latest round of orders," said Dujarric.

"Our human rights offices have also expressed concern that Israeli forces have placed civilian lives at serious risk by ordering residents from various parts of Middle Gaza to relocate to Deir al-Balah while continuing to conduct airstrikes on the city," he added.

Israel "must take immediate measures" to protect civilians in line with its obligations under international law, Dujarric stressed.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

At least 23,708 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,050 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed.