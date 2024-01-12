Huthi rebels says both US and UK interests are considered "legitimate targets" following recent strikes in Yemen

US and British interests are "legitimate targets" for Yemen's Huthis after a series of strikes overnight, the Iran-backed rebels said on Friday.

The Iran-backed rebels' Supreme Political Council threatened retaliation after the overnight attacks on dozens of military targets in Huthi-held territory.

"The Americans and the British should not believe that they will escape the punishment of our heroic armed forces," the Huthis' Supreme Political Council said in a statement on their official media.

"The joy of the aggressors will not be long, and our hand will be the upper hand, God willing.

"All American-British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni armed forces in response to their direct and declared aggression against the Republic of Yemen."

The heavy strikes, which killed five people, according to the rebels, followed weeks of Huthi attacks on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea in protest at Israel's war against Hamas.







