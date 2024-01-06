Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-in at London Westminster Bridge

Published January 06,2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters have staged a sit-in at London's Westminster Bridge
in their first major demonstration of the new year.
Hundreds of protesters blocked off the bridge and surrounding roads following a march from London's St James's Park
on Saturday.
The demonstration, organised by the Free Palestine Coalition
, renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
It also called for the UK to stop arms sales to Israel
and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
The group announced a meeting location – a drinking fountain in St James's Park
– at 10 am on Saturday and protesters began to gather around midday.
After several initial arrests were made by Metropolitan Police
officers at the park, protesters then marched through Westminster
before being stopped by officers next to Big Ben.
Many of the protesters
then gradually joined a sit-in that was fenced off on three sides by a police cordon.
Other protesters wore facemasks of leading politicians, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
and US President Joe Biden
, and held up hands covered in red paint.