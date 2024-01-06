Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-in at London Westminster Bridge

Pro-Palestinian protesters have staged a sit-in at London'sin their first major demonstration of the new year.Hundreds of protesters blocked off the bridge and surrounding roads following a march from London'son Saturday.The demonstration, organised by the, renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.It also called for the UK to stop arms sales toand an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.The group announced a meeting location – a drinking fountain in– at 10 am on Saturday and protesters began to gather around midday.After several initial arrests were made byofficers at the park, protesters then marched throughbefore being stopped by officers next to Big Ben.Many of thethen gradually joined a sit-in that was fenced off on three sides by a police cordon.Other protesters wore facemasks of leading politicians, including British Prime Ministerand US President, and held up hands covered in red paint.