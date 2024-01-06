EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WARN ISRAEL OVER IDEA OF GAZA POPULATIONS FORCED RELOCATION

European countries have come a long way since Israel's three-month war on Gaza began, as their stance that "Israel has the right to do just about whatever it wants" slowly shifts towards "Israel has no such rights." The latest example of this is a rising chorus of condemnation of Israeli officials' proposal for forced relocation of the population in Gaza.

Concerns about forced relocations are not a recent development, but in fact began with the first order for Gazans in the north to evacuate to the southern strip just a week into the conflict, which began with a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Those fears gained more and more momentum as nearly 2 million residents of the Gaza Strip were displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

The continuing onslaught not only left the densely populated besieged strip in ruins but also pushed Gazans to so-called "safe zones" established by Israel in the southern strip, resulting in overcrowding and ongoing attacks near border points.

The longstanding failure of leading European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France to call for a cease-fire also affected the situation badly, while it is arguable how much the week-long humanitarian pause in Gaza last November gave relief to the population.

Recently, the idea of pushing for the displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population was given voice by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in what they called "voluntary migration," urging countries to take displaced Palestinians in.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's remarks received immediate and international condemnation, including from the UK, Germany and France.

- It's not up to Israel to decide where Palestinians should live: France

France condemned remarks by Israeli officials pushing for the displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population, saying Israel has no right to decide the fate of people in Gaza.

"France condemns the remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bazalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, calling for the emigration of the Gazan population as well as the re-establishment of (Jewish) colonies and occupation of the land (Gaza)," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Urging Israel to refrain from such provocative remarks, saying they only serve to fuel tensions, the ministry said any forced population transfer would constitute a serious violation of international law according to the Geneva Convention and Rome Statute.

"It is not up to Israeli government to decide where Palestinians should live," it said. "The future of the Gaza Strip and its inhabitants will lie in a unified Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel."

- Gazans 'should not be subject' to forcible relocation: UK

Britain "firmly rejects any suggestion of the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza," said a statement from Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

"Gaza is Occupied Palestinian Territory and will be part of a future Palestinian state," it said, adding that it rejects suggestions from Israeli officials pushing for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza.

"We share the concerns of our allies and partners that Gazans should not be subject to forcible displacement or relocation from Gaza," the office added.

- Rejection of Gazans displacement in 'strongest possible way': Germany

The German Foreign Ministry also underlined its opposition to the dislocation of the Palestinian population in Gaza, saying: "We reject the statements made by the two ministers in the strongest possible way."

Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said the issue was discussed during the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo last November.

Fischer added: "The forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the reduction of the territory of the Gaza Strip should not be out of the question."

- Displacing population would violate international law: Spain

Spain, one European country that has been outspoken in defending Palestinians, joined countries condemning the Israeli officials pushing the forced relocation of the population in Gaza.

"The Government of Spain rejects recent statements by members of the Government of Israel evoking population movements in Gaza that would be contrary to international law," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Spain reiterates the urgent need to respect international law, international humanitarian law and to guarantee the protection of the civilian population," it added.

- Displacement calls 'do not fit' future two-state solution: Netherlands

The Netherlands called the Israeli officials' proposal for the voluntary migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip "irresponsible."

Amsterdam supports a two-state solution, the Dutch Foreign Ministry underlined in a statement.

"The Netherlands rejects any calls for Palestinian displacement from Gaza or reduction of Palestinian territory," it said. "This does not fit a future two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel."

- Mass emigration of Palestinians is against international law: Slovenia

Slovenia also rejected the idea of the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

"Slovenia rejects the recent statements of members of the Israeli government who proposed mass emigration of Palestinians from Gaza," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Warning that any emigration of the Palestinian population from Gaza is against international law, the ministry stressed that it would further threaten the prospects for a sustainable two-state solution.

"We once again call for respect for international law and international humanitarian law and the protection of the civilian population in Gaza," it added.

- Israeli officials' proposal 'inflammatory, irresponsible': EU

Although only a handful of European countries condemned the Israeli officials' call individually, a top official of the 27-member EU bloc slammed the call for the displacement of people from the Gaza Strip.

"I strongly condemn the inflammatory and irresponsible statements by Israeli ministers Ben Gvir & Smotrich slandering the Palestinian population of Gaza and calling for a plan for their emigration," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

He also stressed: "Forced displacements are strictly prohibited as a grave violation of IHL (international humanitarian law), and words matter."