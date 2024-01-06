Another Israeli soldier killed amid Gaza battles - army

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that another soldier was killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the army death toll to 510 since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

In a brief statement, the army said: "In battles in northern Gaza, Major Roy Yushai Yosef Mardukhai, 31, from Tel Aviv, a commander in the Nahal Brigade training base, was killed."

It also said "another officer was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip."

With the addition, the Israeli army death toll since Oct. 7 has reached 510, and 176 Israeli army soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 28.





