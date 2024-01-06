 Contact Us
News Diplomacy French top diplomat Colonna urges Iran to stop 'destabilising acts'

During a meeting on Saturday, France's foreign minister urged the Iranian counterpart to put an end to any "destabilising actions" by Iran and its allies. These actions could potentially escalate the conflict in the Middle East, especially considering the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Published January 06,2024
During a telephone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Catherine Colonna "delivered a very clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately cease their destabilising acts. Nobody would win from escalation," according to a statement on X, formerly Twitter.