French top diplomat Colonna urges Iran to stop 'destabilising acts'

France's foreign minister told her Iranian counterpart Saturday that "Iran and its affiliates" must stop "destabilising acts" that could spark a broader conflict in the Middle East amid the war in Gaza.

During a telephone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Catherine Colonna "delivered a very clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately cease their destabilising acts. Nobody would win from escalation," according to a statement on X, formerly Twitter.









