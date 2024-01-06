News Diplomacy "Türkiye expects purchase process of US F-16 jets to be concluded," Fidan tells Blinken

During their meeting in Istanbul on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his American counterpart Antony Blinken, "The purchase process of US F-16 jets is expected to be finalized. The decision on Sweden's NATO bid now lies with the Turkish parliament."

