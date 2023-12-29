Russians show support for Palestinians, place Christmas trees near Palestinian Embassy in Moscow

Christmas trees and toys were placed in front of the Palestinian Embassy in Moscow on Friday to show solidarity with Palestine and to condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza.

As the New Year approached, citizens visiting the Palestinian Embassy in the Russian capital left Christmas trees and toys to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip.

More than 50 Christmas trees were left in front of the embassy, with photographs depicting Israel's attacks and QR codes for "Aid to Palestine."

Since Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7, Israel has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 21,507 Palestinians and injuring 55,915, according to local health authorities.

On Nov. 10, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman revised the official death toll of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the figure to around 1,200 people, and since then, Tel Aviv has not provided any additional information about the casualties.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.













