CRISIS ESCALATES BETWEEN ISRAELS WAR CABINET AND GOVERNMENT CABINET

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich targeted War Cabinet member Benny Gantz, requesting the discussion of "strategies" for the Gaza Strip in the Security Cabinet.

The crisis between the War Cabinet established after October 7th and the Government Cabinet in Israel is deepening.

Finance Minister Smotrich, a member of the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, targeted War Cabinet member and former Defense Minister Gantz.

Smotrich commented, "Establishing a war cabinet that excludes the Religious Zionism Party (his own party) was an illegitimate and problematic demand by Benny Gantz."

Calling for the discussion of "strategies and decisions" for Gaza in the Government and Security Cabinet instead of the War Cabinet, Smotrich stated, "We will insist that all strategic decisions and, of course, decisions regarding the future of Gaza be made only in the Political and Security Cabinet, where all parties in the government are represented."

Smotrich's call came after Netanyahu canceled the discussion of details related to the attacks on the Gaza Strip in the War Cabinet.

The War Cabinet, consisting of Netanyahu, Gantz, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, does not include ministers from the Coalition Government, including Smotrich.

Decisions regarding Gaza, including a possible prisoner exchange, are discussed in the War Cabinet.







