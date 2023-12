The Turkish Archery Federation announced Friday that Mete Gazoz was named as the best men's recurve archer for 2023 in a World Archery Federation's annual poll.

Gazoz, 24, won his third award after 2018 and 2021.

The Federation congratulated the Olympic and World Champion and thanked him for making his country proud.

Gazoz won gold in the men's individual at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold in the men's individual recurve at the 2023 World Archery Championships.