Super Cup Final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in Saudi Arabia postponed

The much-anticipated Turkish Super Cup final between Istanbul giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, slated to be held at Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Friday, was canceled amid alleged disputes with Saudi authorities.

Reports suggested that Saudi officials objected to the display of posters and t-shirts featuring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's image, alongside a banner showcasing Atatürk's famous quote, "Peace at Home, Peace in the World," and the Turkish national anthem. Consequently, both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, the teams set to compete, remained in their hotels while Turkish football body officials deliberated on the matter.

As the defending champions of the Turkish Super Lig, Galatasaray aimed to cap off the year by defeating Fenerbahçe, the current Turkish Cup holders.

Initially marred by controversy, the event saw a turnaround with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) later announcing that the Turkish Super Cup final would proceed as planned. The statement clarified that the match would commence with the Turkish flag, 100th Anniversary Celebration events, a moment of silence for martyrs, and the National Anthem performed by artist Norm Ender. The TFF urged the public to disregard misinformation circulating on the matter.

