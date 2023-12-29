 Contact Us

President Erdoğan's 2023 diplomacy: Gaza is busiest agenda

This year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan undertook 21 visits to 15 countries, concurrently participating in 7 summits.

After the election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan intensified his international engagements, consistently placing the Gaza situation on the agenda during meetings with world leaders since October, coinciding with Israel's attacks on Gaza. Following the seismic events centered in Kahramanmaraş on February 6, Erdoğan focused extensively on the region, hosting numerous foreign leaders throughout the year.
