A year after his appointment, Pakistan's army chief visits U.S.

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir embarked on an official visit to the U.S. on Sunday.

This is Munir's first visit to the U.S. since being appointed army chief last year.

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with senior U.S. military and government officials, said a statement from the army's media wing.

Washington is Islamabad's largest military and trade partner.