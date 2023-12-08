PRAYERS OFFERED FOR GAZA, OPPRESSED PALESTINIANS AND AL-AQSA AT KAABA AND PROPHETS MOSQUE

At the Kaaba in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, prayers were extended for both the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to Israel's genocide-level attacks since October 7th, and for the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, currently occupied.



The official Saudi Arabia's El-Ihbariye Twitter channel recently shared a post about the prayers being offered for the oppressed Palestinians.



Per the given details, the Grand Mosque's Imam, Sheikh Bender Belile, made a supplication during his Friday sermon imploring, "May Allah shower His blessings upon our fellow believers in Palestine. May He safeguard them with prosperity and tranquillity. May He also guard and elevate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of time."



During the prayer, Sheikh Hussein Al-Sheikh, the Imam of the Prophet's Mosque, beseeched Allah to eliminate the Zionist aggressors who have unjustly caused harm and oppression. "O Allah, bring destruction upon the Zionist aggressors who have committed oppression and caused harm. Protect Gaza from their actions," Al-Sheikh said in a statement while lifting up his hands.











