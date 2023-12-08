EU foreign policy chief: Gaza bombing carried out by Israel at a level beyond World War II

Speaking to Spain's state-run broadcaster RTVE, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed in his comments, "Israel has increased its occupation in international law by four times. The bombing campaign in Gaza is at a level beyond World War II."



Borrell underlined the illegality of using tactics such as blocking humanitarian aid and restricting access to vital resources in order to manipulate the civilian population.



At Monday's Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell will suggest that member states implement measures against those who commit acts of violence against Palestinians.



Borrell urged Europe to speak up and take action against the ongoing violence towards Palestinians in the occupied territories. He also pointed out that this occupation, as recognized by international law, has significantly escalated since the Oslo Accords were signed 30 years ago.



Borrell echoed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's efforts to utilize Article 99 of the UN Charter and dispatch a letter to the UN Security Council regarding the state of affairs in Gaza. He called attention to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and underscored the significance of the UN's appeal to the global community for assistance.



In addition to addressing the allegations made by Israel, Borrell said: "It is completely unacceptable to suggest that the UN Secretary-General supports Hamas or jeopardizes peace. On the contrary, both the Secretary-General and the UN are dedicated to promoting peace and providing aid to those in Gaza."



In regards to the Israel-Palestine situation, Borrell stated that the EU and China share the belief that a military approach is not a viable solution. He restated the long-standing proposal for a two-state resolution, emphasizing the need for a Palestinian state to be established. However, he recognized the close relationship between the U.S. and Israel and praised the recent statement from the U.S. Secretary of State urging Israel to uphold international law and prioritize safeguarding civilians in their operations in Gaza.



Borrell observed that the bombing in Gaza had exceeded the level of devastation inflicted on German cities during WWII.











