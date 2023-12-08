Israel using anti-Semitism as a tool to silence opposing voices

The Association of Academics and Writers in Islamic Countries (AYBİR) has published a report titled "The Instrumentality of Antisemitism Accusations and Its Impact on Academic Freedom in the West".

The report discusses the pressures faced by academics, writers, and students who express criticism towards Israel in the following countries:



- United Kingdom

- United States

- France

- Germany

According to the report:



- Academics and students who express criticism towards Israel are targeted in Western countries.

- The accusation of antisemitism, which is considered a hate crime, is being used as a tool of intimidation after October 7th.

- Jewish lobbies are using their financial and political power to counter statements against Israeli occupation.

Here is the introduction of the report:

The title of this report, "The Instrumentality of Accusing Anti-Semitism and Its Impact on Academic Freedom in the West," addresses the responses by academics, students, and intellectuals in Western countries against human rights violations committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories it occupies as of October 7, 2023, and the pressures exerted in response to these reactions. The concern among intellectuals and academics in Western countries about facing accusations of anti-Semitism has become a factor leading to self-censorship in producing information and expressing thoughts regarding the issue of Israel. While it's necessary to have a social and political climate preventing all hate crimes and providing legal repercussions for their commission, using accusations of anti-Semitism as a shield for Israel's policies and human rights violations committed in Palestine, detached from the context of hate crimes, is a matter of concern. Reading the entirety of human history through the lens of Jewish "victimhood" and "exile," not only limiting the discussion to the atrocities of the Holocaust but also legitimizing Israel's existence, expansion, threat to Middle Eastern and global peace, as well as its occupation and genocide in Palestine, obstructs the healthy exercise of thought and freedom of expression.

Legislative measures have been implemented across Western countries to establish strong punitive measures against anti-Semitism. However, even being accused of anti-Semitism based on actions that constitute hate crimes leads to serious social condemnation, systematic pressure, and practical consequences such as losing one's job, without even needing to undergo a judicial process for expressing opinions about Israel or its supporters. Consequently, universities in the West constantly face legal processes due to alleged inadequacy in taking effective measures against anti-Semitism, leading to lawsuits and compensation demands by Jewish students and graduates.

Universities not only face pressure through legal processes but also constant monitoring and being kept under pressure by the threat of losing financial support, not solely from individual donors but also through demands to withdraw state support based on judicial and administrative processes. Thus, anti-Semitism, defined and subjected to legal prosecution as a hate crime linked to the criticism of Israeli policies, becomes a mechanism preventing such criticism. It's essential to note the parallelism between the attitudes of Jewish lobbies and the Western media. The presentation by Jewish lobbies, labeling criticism of Israel's aggression as anti-Semitism and framing events as an Israel-Hamas conflict detached from Palestine's 75-year occupation, aligns with the conventional narrative presented by Western media.

Critiquing the application of legal regulations intended to protect individuals from hate speech and actions cannot disregard the institutional coercion and mechanisms propelled through lobbying, which in a way excessively and abusively use accusations of anti-Semitism. The media coverage of judicial processes, tarnishing the reputation of individuals and institutions, keeps universities in a constant state of alertness, leading both academics and students to self-censor their discourse and actions against Israel and Zionism. This self-censorship and pressure have been acknowledged by United Nations (UN) experts, stating that journalists, media personnel, academics, thinkers, and writers expressing pro-Palestinian views face threats, intimidation, discrimination, and suppression, all of which undermine freedom of expression.

According to a recent study, 82% of Middle East experts residing in the United States practice self-censorship. Even among those whose professional field involves discussing and analyzing the Israel-Palestine issue, the prevalence of self-censorship highlights the extent of the imposed pressure. Despite everything, the dimensions of Israeli aggression following October 7 have compelled both academics and student communities worldwide to raise their voices. Conventional media, playing its now customary role, portrayed Israel as a victim, condemning Palestine through explicit language by labeling Hamas, a political movement resisting occupation, as a "terrorist organization" enjoying high public support.

However, social media platforms, especially platforms like X, with their relatively free structure, have prevented Israel from concealing its actions this time and manipulating world public opinion.