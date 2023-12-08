Turkish foreign minister pushes for 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"What we are trying to promote is a permanent two-state solution," Fidan told reporters in Washington.

Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by a joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit last month, is visiting the US to press for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks for over two months.

"We think that regional governments should act responsibly," said Fidan, underlining the need for a two-state solution to be achieved after a cease-fire in Gaza to avoid another war in region.

He said this would be what the ministerial committee sought to promote, noting that such a solution had to be a "structural" one.