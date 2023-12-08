Israeli settler injured in northern West Bank shooting attack

An Israeli settler on Friday was injured in a shooting attack on an Israeli military post in the northern region of the occupied West Bank, official media reported.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the attack occurred near the Israeli settlement of Mevo Dotan-a settlement built on the lands of the Yabad town near the northern Palestinian city of Jenin.

The Israeli settler was hit in his leg and is in a moderate condition, KAN added.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper said the suspect opened fire from a passing car, and that Israeli forces were called to scan the area.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 272 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,670 others detained by the Israeli army, according to the official Palestinian figures.