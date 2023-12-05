US to impose visa bans on those tied in occupied West Bank violence

The US State Department is preparing Tuesday to impose visa bans against those who have committed violence in the occupied West Bank.

"Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken added that immediate family members of those who are sanctioned may be subject to the restrictions.

"We will continue to seek accountability for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, regardless of the perpetrator or the victim," he said.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

Blinken said the US has consistently opposed actions that undermine stability in the West Bank, including attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, and Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

"We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. As President (Joe) Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable," he said.

The US continues to engage with Israeli leadership to make clear that Israel must take additional measures to protect Palestinian civilians from extremist attacks, Blinken said, adding Israel and Palestine have the responsibility to uphold stability in the West Bank.