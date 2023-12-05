Indonesian volcano erupts again, evacuation efforts suspended

A volcano in West Sumatra of Indonesia on Tuesday again erupted, forcing officials to suspend the evacuation efforts in the affected areas.

According to local authorities, during the last two days, 46 eruptions had occurred, while another eruption occurred early Tuesday, state-run Antara News reported.

At least 11 climbers have died due to the volcano eruption near Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes in West Sumatra. There are reports of six more deaths among the total 35 climbers who were stuck when the volcano erupted.

The authorities are working to locate 12 others.

The eruption started at 2.54 p.m. local time (0754GMT) on Sunday, sending hot ash and other volcanic debris 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) into the sky.

12 out of 35 climbers were evacuated safely and admitted to hospital.

Eleven others were declared dead and their bodies are being brought down the mountain, while the search for 12 others is still going on.

Mount Merapi stands 2,891 meters (9,485 feet) tall and is situated on the island of Sumatra, where authorities have long prohibited residents and tourists from hiking within a three-kilometer radius of its crater.

















