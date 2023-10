Sharp condemnation of the missile attack on a village in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine has come from UN Secretary General António Guterres.



"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law and they must stop immediately," Guterres said through his spokesman.



He extended his "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims.



The spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, made clear that Russia was being held responsible for the attack.