3rd Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in less than 24 hours in West Bank: Health Ministry

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces late Thursday, bringing the number of Palestinians killed in less than 24 hours to three in the occupied West Bank.

It said it was notified by the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs that a young man was shot dead in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, by the Israeli forces.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces besieged him in a building and left him to bleed shooting him.

The Palestinian is believed to have opened fire on an Israeli car that was passing through Huwara early Thursday, witnesses added.

The Israeli army confirmed the killing after an exchange of gunfire, according to the Times of Israel news website.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said early Thursday that the Israeli army shot two Palestinians at the entrance of the village of Shufa near Tulkarm.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to the Health Ministry. At least 35 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, the highest Israeli toll since 2005.







