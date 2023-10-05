NewsWorldPutin: Russia and China do not cooperate "against anyone"
Putin: Russia and China do not cooperate "against anyone"
President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's interest in establishing new logistics routes with China during a question-and-answer session with journalists and analysts on Thursday. He emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries is not directed against any other nation or party.
Russia is interested in developing new logistics routes with China, and the cooperation between the two countries is not aimed against anyone, President Vladimir Putin said in a question-and-answer session with journalists and analysts on Thursday.