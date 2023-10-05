British PM Sunak: "We should not be forced to believe that people can be any gender they want"

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a statement emphasizing his perspective on gender issue. Sunak stressed in his comments: "We should not be compelled to accept that individuals can identify as any gender they choose. A man is a man, and a woman is a woman."



The British premier drew attention towards the significance of family during a press conference, noting that parents should be aware of what their children are taught about relationships in schools and that patients should have clarity regarding the terminology used in hospitals when referring to 'men and women.'







