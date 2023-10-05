Deadly drone attack targets graduation ceremony for Syrian regime’s military academy cadets

Dozens were killed Thursday in a drone attack that targeted a graduation ceremony for the Syrian regime's military academy cadets in Homs, according to the SANA news agency.

The regime's news agency cited a statement by Health Minister Hasan Ghabbash who said the death toll rose to 80 along with 240 injured.

Six women and 6 children are among the dead, he added.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said earlier that dozens were injured in a "terrorist attack" carried out with "explosive ammunition."

"The aggression resulted in the death of several civilians and military personnel in addition to the injury of dozens of the invited families, as well as several participating students," it said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.











