UN says mission in Karabakh saw no violence against Armenian civilians, damage to non-military infrastructure

The mission visiting Karabakh in Azerbaijan did not get reports of violence against Armenian civilians and see destruction against civilian infrastructure, said the UN on Monday.

The mission was in the region this weekend to assess the situation on the ground and identify the humanitarian needs of both the people remaining and those who are on the move, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said the visit of the mission, which includes representatives from WHO, UNICEF, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), came upon request of the Azerbaijani government.

Dujarric said the mission surveyed border check point in Lachin and the city of Khankendi, saying: "They saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing or cultural or religious infrastructure."

He added: "However, no shops seem to be open. The mission saw that the government of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and some basic utilities in the city."

The spokesman also said the mission did not come across any reports of violence either from the local population or others against Armenian civilians.

Dujarric also said that the UN team met with the representatives of the Armenian community in the region. He also pointed out the importance of building trust again in the region and emphasized that all parties must make efforts for it.













