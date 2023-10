President Erdoğan condoles with family of Turkish citizen killed by PKK terrorist group

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday extended his condolences to the family of Mikail Bozlagan, who was killed by the PKK terrorist group.

Erdoğan sent a message to Bozlağan's family, conveying his condolences and offering his sympathy.

The perpetrators of Sunday's foiled terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara used a car they stole from a civilian they murdered, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The links of one of the dead attackers to the terrorist group PKK have been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that an investigation of the other terrorist continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was stolen from a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlagan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province, said the ministry.

He was murdered by the terrorists and his vehicle was stolen, according to the statement.

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.