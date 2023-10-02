Large explosion in Oxford after lightning strike: Media reports

The residents of Oxford in the UK were shocked by a huge explosion that illuminated the evening sky shortly after a lightning strike, local media reported on Monday.

The exact cause of the mysterious explosion caught on videos by people remains uncertain at this time.

However, some individuals have suggested that the explosion might have been triggered by a bolt of lightning in the vicinity shortly after the thunderstorms, with a video seemingly capturing the moment of impact.

The explosion was initially reported on social media earlier this evening, causing alarm among the locals.

Many individuals recorded the powerful "bang" that lit the night sky.

Some residents also noted a brief power outage in the aftermath of the explosion.













