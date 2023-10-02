UN chief condemns PKK terror attack in Ankara

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Monday a PKK terror attack in the Turkish capital over the weekend that left two police officers slightly injured.

"The Secretary-General condemns the suicide attack in Ankara," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said to Anadolu in a statement.

"We have also seen reports of Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq targeting the PKK, who claimed a suicide attack in Ankara. The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all concerned sides to exercise restraint and avoid risks of escalation, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

"He reiterates that security concerns can only be addressed through constructive dialogue, in line with the principles of good neighbourly relations and mutual security interests," he added.

The perpetrators of Sunday's foiled terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara used a car they stole from a civilian they murdered, according to Turkish authorities.

The Interior Ministry said it has confirmed links of one of the dead attackers to the PKK terror group, adding that an investigation into the other terrorist involved in Sunday's attack continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was stolen from a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlagan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province, said the ministry.

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.