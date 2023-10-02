 Contact Us

Critically endangered Sumatran Rhino born in Indonesia

The new birth brought the sanctuary's population to nine, a significant boost for a species with fewer than 80 individuals worldwide, the Strait Times reported.

A critically endangered Sumatran Rhino was born in Indonesia on Saturday, marking the fourth such birth at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Lampung province, the government announced.
