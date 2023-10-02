Critically endangered Sumatran Rhino born in Indonesia

A critically endangered Sumatran Rhino was born in Indonesia on Saturday, marking the fourth such birth at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Lampung province, the government announced. The new birth brought the sanctuary's population to nine, a significant boost for a species with fewer than 80 individuals worldwide, the Strait Times reported. Expressing joy at this news, Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar hoped for more positive developments for Sumatran rhinos and other protected animals. 'This news must be happy news, not only for the people of Indonesia but also for the world. I give my highest appreciation to all parties involved in the birth of this Sumatran rhino,' he said. The newborn calf, whose name is not yet known, and its mother are in good health, thanks to the care provided by the International Rhino Foundation and the Rhino Foundation of Indonesia. This is the third successful birth for the 23-year-old and 22-year-old rhino pair, following the birth of Andatu in 2012 and Delilah in 2016.