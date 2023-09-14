Putin accepts invite to visit North Korea in the future

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation to visit North Korea from leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Thursday.



Kim extended the invitation at the end of a reception on Wednesday at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East. Putin accepted "with pleasure," according to North Korean state media.



After the farewell, Kim left for his next destination, the report said. No details were given.



Kim's visit was a significant opportunity to raise "cooperative relations" between the two countries to a higher level, state-controlled KCNA news agency quoted Kim as saying.



Putin and Kim's meeting was the North Korean strongman's first visit to Russia in four years.



In addition to questions about missile technology, according to observers, arms and ammunition deliveries from North Korea to Russia were expected to be on the meeting's agenda.



However, details about possible arms deliveries from North Korea to Russia have not been disclosed.



Russia is facing growing problems in its war, grappling with a Ukrainian counteroffensive.



Putin is largely isolated internationally because of Russia's war in Ukraine. North Korea, which is largely isolated internationally mainly because of its nuclear weapons programme







