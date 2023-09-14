Jean-Pierre faces criticism for avoiding questions about Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced criticism online for her response during a press briefing when a reporter asked about President Biden's potential involvement with his son Hunter's foreign business deals.

The allegations regarding Biden's role in his son's business activities were a significant topic during Wednesday's press briefing, especially following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into the president. While Jean-Pierre repeatedly asserted that House Republicans had presented "no evidence" linking the president to these allegations, New York Post correspondent Steven Nelson pointed out that some polls indicated that many voters believed otherwise.

Nelson asked, "Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son's foreign business associates!? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can't have a response to that, Karine?" However, Jean-Pierre declined to answer and left the podium.

Social media users took notice of Jean-Pierre's pattern of avoiding questions about Hunter Biden, expressing frustration with her behavior. Miranda Devine, a New York Post journalist and FOX News contributor, commented, "Never an answer." Comedian Tim Young observed, "KJP runs away from questions about Biden working with Hunter's business associates... And the fact that Americans believe Joe to be a complete liar..."

Former GOP Georgia Rep. Bob Barr lamented, "This Administration is completely dysfunctional and corrupt, yet the mainstream media and Democrat Party blithely act or pretend it is a perfectly normal situation. And sadly, perhaps it is the 'new normal.'"

Conservative strategist Greg Price noted, "Not a single reporter asked this during the briefing when talking about the impeachment inquiry except @stevennelson10 from the NY Post, who had to wait until the end when Karine was walking out."

The GOP's official account countered, "Joe Biden met with Hunter's business associates on at least 16 different reported occasions. According to sworn testimony from Devon Archer, Hunter put then-VP Joe Biden on speakerphone on at least two dozen occasions during meetings."

Jean-Pierre has faced criticism for avoiding questions related to Hunter Biden, with reporters pointing out her evolving language from insisting that Biden never "discussed" business with his son to now saying that Biden has never "been in business" with his son. Some questions have elicited sharper responses from her.

During a previous exchange in June, Jean-Pierre snapped back at Nelson, saying, "It's not up to you how I answer the question. I just answered the question by telling you my colleagues at the White House Counsel have dealt with this, and I would refer you to them."

In Tuesday's press briefing, Jean-Pierre pushed back against Nelson again when he continued to press her about her claim that House Republicans had found "no evidence" because Biden "didn't do anything wrong." She stated, "Even House Republicans have said the evidence does not exist. House Republicans have said that to my friend in the back who just yelled at, which is incredibly inappropriate." Jean-Pierre expressed frustration, adding, "But House Republicans have said that there doesn't — there doesn't — it doesn't exist. Their own investigations have actually debunked their ridiculous attacks. And the only reason Speaker McCarthy is doing this — is doing this political stunt — and we have seen it, you all have reported, is because Marjorie Taylor Greene has said — she threatened to shut down the government."