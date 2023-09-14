FRANCE ENDS PROBE INTO EX-ARCHBISHOPS SEXUAL ASSAULT

French prosecutors said Thursday they had closed an investigation into allegations the former archbishop of Paris had committed "sexual assault on a vulnerable person" as no offence had taken place.

The probe into Michel Aupetit ended on August 23, the prosecutor's office told AFP.

The clergyman told investigators in June that "he had never had a sentimental or sexual relationship with the woman concerned", said the prosecutor's office.

The woman herself said she had told investigators that no offence had taken place, nor had she filed a complaint, the statement added.

The investigation had therefore been closed.

Aupetit's lawyer, Jean Reinhart, said his client had taken the opening of the investigation "with serenity because he was certain that it could only end with no action being taken".

He would now be able to carry out his pastoral duties without difficulty, Reinhart told AFP.

The probe was opened based on a report filed by the diocese of Paris.

Aupetit offered to resign in late 2021 following media reports of the allegations, which he had categorically denied. Pope Francis accepted the resignation.

Aupetit was archbishop during the April 2019 fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

He regularly appeared on television to talk about the disaster and helped to rally funds for the restoration work.

Now 72 years old, he entered the priesthood relatively late in life at the age of 44, having previously worked in medicine.