POPES SPECIAL ENVOY DISCUSS WAR IN UKRAINE WITH CHINESE REPRESENTATIVE IN BEIJING

Pope's special envoy discuss war in Ukraine with Chinese representative in Beijing

Pope Francis' special envoy met China's special representative for Eurasian affairs Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine, according to the Vatican.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi met Li Hui in Beijing "to seek peace in Ukraine," the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

The two discussed "the war in Ukraine and its dramatic consequences, emphasizing the need to combine efforts to encourage dialogue and find paths that lead to peace," it said.

Zuppi and Hui also addressed the food safety issue, with hopes the export of grain can soon be guaranteed.

Zuppi arrived Wednesday in China as part of a three-day visit.

He traveled to Kyiv and Moscow in June and Washington in July to have talks with various figures about achieving peace after the Russian war began against Ukraine in February 2022.