Beirut remains silent after Israel accuses Iran of building airport in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese government continued to remain silent Thursday over Israeli allegations that Iran and Hezbollah are building an airport in southern Lebanon to be used for launching cross-border attacks against targets in Israel.

Hezbollah has declined to issue a statement and stands firm in not permitting access to the region.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed Monday that Iran has been building a runway just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Israel's northern border with Lebanon. He displayed satellite photographs of the area where he said an airstrip is being constructed, which were later acquired by the Associated Press news agency.

Hezbollah has declared the location in southern Lebanon a military zone, saying it is restricted to civilian access.

After surveying the region, Anadolu contacted the Hezbollah movement, the Lebanese government and a regional member of parliament for comments.

The location Gallant gave was near the Lebanese village of Birket Jabbour and the city of Jezzine.

According to open sources, when Israel occupied the southern region of Lebanon in 1982, it designated the area as a military zone, barring anyone from entering due to its location at the intersection of South, Nabatieh and Beqaa governates.

After Israel withdrew in 2000, Hezbollah also declared the area a military zone. It started conducting a military exercise on May 21 this year near the village of Aaramta, approximately 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) from the alleged airstrip.

As part of the exercise, journalists and the public were invited for the first time to enter the zone under Hezbollah's supervision.

Ghada Ayoub, a deputy from the Christian Lebanese Forces party, told Anadolu they learned about the alleged airstrip's construction from the media following Israel's statements and that access to the area is prohibited.

"We never knew what's going on inside. All we know is that we cannot access it and it's only for military access for Hezbollah," she said.

Ayoub noted they are still waiting for the government's response to the allegations. She added that most of the land belongs to the Catholic Church.

Anadolu also asked Hezbollah's media spokesperson Rana Sahili about the allegations.

"We will refrain from commenting on this issue," said Sahili, adding no one is permitted to enter the region.

Anadolu also sought comment from Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary regarding the government's stance and whether there is a Hezbollah airstrip in the region.

The minister's office left the question unanswered.