Iran warns Israel against targeting any of its senior officials

A top Iranian military commander on Thursday warned Israel against any attempt to assassinate its senior officials.

Speaking in Tehran, Hossein Salami, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), described the threats of the Israeli intelligence agency to target Iranian officials as "meaningless statements."

"So, I say to them, if previous assassinations have made you safer, continue," the IRGC commander said.

On Monday, David Barnea, the head of Israel's intelligence service Mossad, threatened to assassinate Iranian officials, in response to any Iranian attacks on Israelis worldwide.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said his country won't hesitate to respond to any Israeli "foolish" moves against Iranian leaders.

He also went on to accuse Israel of "resorting to terrorist moves to achieve its illegitimate objectives."

Iran has a long-running rivalry with its arch-foe Israel and accused it of carrying out attacks against Iranians inside and outside the country.

Israel, for its part, has also accused Iran on several occasions of attempting to target Israelis in several countries.







