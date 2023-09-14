Sudan conflict displaces over 5.25M civilians: UN

More than 5.25 million people have been displaced by the ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, according to the United Nations.

"Over 5.25 M people have been displaced within and outside Sudan since April when the conflict flared up," said UN OCHA Sudan (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) on X social media platform.

The agency said over 4.1 million people are internally displaced, citing IOM Sudan (International Organization for Migration).

Also, 1.1 million have left the country, the OCHA said, citing data from UNHCR in Sudan.

More than 3,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes since April in the war-torn country.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabian and US mediators have failed to end the violence.