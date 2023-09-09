News World Ukraine preparing energy sector for next winter of war: Zelensky

Ukraine preparing energy sector for next winter of war: Zelensky

"Now everyone in the public sector and in local authorities must do everything possible, and when necessary, even the impossible, to help Ukraine withstand the winter and maintain full functionality," Volodymyr Zelenksy said in his daily video address on Saturday.

DPA WORLD Published September 09,2023 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his nation is already preparing for the second winter of war.



"Now everyone in the public sector and in local authorities must do everything possible, and when necessary, even the impossible, to help Ukraine withstand the winter and maintain full functionality," he said in his daily video address on Saturday.



"Air defence, preparation of the energy sector, social system, appropriate support packages from partners – all officials and commanders have clear tasks," he added, saying the presidential office and government were to receive daily updates on progress.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. Last winter, Russia caused major damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure through missile and drone attacks, leaving many in the embattled nation only with intermittent power.



However extensive repairs have been made over the past few months, according to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.









