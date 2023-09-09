NATO chief: Russian attacks show 'no indication of intent to hit' alliance

The NATO chief on Saturday spoke over the phone with the Romanian president to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and drone parts found in Romania.

"Spoke to (Klaus Iohannis regarding) Russian attacks on Ukraine by the Danube & drone parts found in #Romania. No indication of intent to hit #NATO, but the strikes are destabilizing," Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

"I welcome the US decision to deploy more F-16s for NATO air policing. We stand in solidarity with Romania," Stoltenberg added.

Earlier, Romania's Defense Ministry said that the country's troops found new drone fragments on its territory on Saturday near the border with Ukraine. It was the second such discovery in Romania this week.

After the phone call with Stoltenberg, Iohannis said on X that the drone fragments in question are "similar to those belonging to drones used by the Russian military."

"I strongly condemned this violation of our sovereign air space, which is a threat to Romanian citizens in the area," he added.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.