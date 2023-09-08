European Council head urges Russia to allow Ukraine’s grain shipments through Black Sea

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a press conference in New Delhi on September 8, 2023, on the eve of G20 India summit. (AFP Photo)

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday urged Russia to allow Ukrainian grain to be shipped through the Black Sea.

Speaking ahead of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Michel said that "over 250 million people face acute food insecurity worldwide" and accused Russia of depriving "them of food they desperately need."

"It is scandalous that Russia, after terminating the Black Sea Initiative, is blocking and attacking Ukrainian seaports," he asserted.

According to Michel, it is "absolutely cynical" that Russia has offered 1 million tons of grain to Africa while Ukraine has delivered "30 to 32 million tons" to the markets, especially to developing countries" under the Black Sea grain deal.

He called on Moscow to stop the blockade and allow "safe access through the Black Sea" for Ukrainian ships transporting grains.

According to the European Commission's estimates, Ukraine is expected to produce 56 million tons of grain this year.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was brokered by Türkiye and the UN to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after Russia launched a war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations under the deal and that there are restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance on shipments of its own food and fertilizer exports.

After a meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke optimistically about reviving the deal, saying he believes a "good result" will be reached soon.