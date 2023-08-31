5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows

Halton Regional Police received information that hives fell onto the road from a truck bed in Burlington.

Officer Ryan An, who arrived at the scene, noted that bees were flying around and described the scene as remarkable. Ryan An mentioned that a beekeeper who had also arrived at the scene was stung multiple times by the bees.

The police advised drivers to keep their car windows closed and urged pedestrians to stay away from the area.

Following a support message shared on social media, 6-7 beekeepers came to the scene and assisted in collecting the bees.

It was announced that many of the bees were successfully gathered.