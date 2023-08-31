Biden headed to Florida after Hurricane Idalia slams state

A motorist passes storm damaged houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia on August 31, 2023 in Keaton Beach, Florida. (AFP Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he will travel to the state of Florida this weekend after Hurricane Idalia slammed the Big Bend area with devastating storm surge and powerful winds.

"I'm going to Florida Saturday morning," he said while touring the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in the nation's capital to thank staff for their efforts to address successive climate disasters that have ravaged parts of the U.S.

Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning. It has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way east of the coasts of the Carolinas.

The storm brought damaging coastal and river flooding to Florida which has left sweeping property damage in the storm's path.

At least two people died as a result of the storm, including a 59 year-old man, according to CNN.

Biden earlier Thursday declared a major emergency in Florida and spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by telephone "to convey that he has signed a Major Disaster Declaration and ordered all available federal resources to help with the continued response to Tropical Storm Idalia," the White House said in a statement.

"The President reiterated that the people of Florida have his full support as they recover from the storm," it added.

There are currently about 1,500 federal first responders on the ground in Florida, including roughly 500 urban search and rescue personnel, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.