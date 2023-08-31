UEFA Champions League group stage draws held

The UEFA Champions League group stage draws were held Thursday.
Former Barcelona full back Eric Abidal and former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole made the draws.
Turkish club Galatasaray will play Bayern Munich from German Bundesliga and Manchester United from the English Premier League and will go against Danish team Copenhagen in Group A.
The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Group stage draws are below:
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Altetico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United
Group G: Manchester City, Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shaktar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp