UEFA Champions League group stage draws held

Spectators watch the draw ceremony for the UEFA Champions League football tournament 2023-2024 at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco on August 31, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The UEFA Champions League group stage draws were held Thursday.

Former Barcelona full back Eric Abidal and former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole made the draws.

Turkish club Galatasaray will play Bayern Munich from German Bundesliga and Manchester United from the English Premier League and will go against Danish team Copenhagen in Group A.

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Group stage draws are below:

GROUPS:



Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Altetico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

Group G: Manchester City, Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shaktar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp