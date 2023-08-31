Türkiye is symbol of stability in region rife with wars, tensions: President Erdoğan

Türkiye is a nation whose star shines as a symbol of stability in a region rife with wars and tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

"Our region, once a competition arena for great powers a century ago, continues to be the backdrop for similar struggles in the present day," Erdoğan said during a commencement ceremony at the Naval Academy Command in Istanbul's Tuzla district.

"In an equation characterized by escalating chaos and uncertainty, Türkiye distinguishes itself through its military, diplomatic, economic, and political maneuvers," Erdoğan noted.

He underlined that just two decades ago, Türkiye's national defense and defense industry relied on domestic sources for only 20% of its components. That figure, however, has now risen to 80%, demonstrating a remarkable shift toward self-sufficiency.

Underlying that the international community acknowledges Türkiye's superiority in armed and unarmed drones, the president said: "In warship technology, Türkiye is one of the 10 countries that can design, develop, build, and maintain their own ships."

Regarding Türkiye's anti-terror operations across its border, he said: "Türkiye prevented the establishment of a terrorist state on its borders with its military operations in northern Syria."

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the UK, U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

About Türkiye's ongoing efforts for a lasting peace in Libya, Erdoğan said: "By supporting the legitimate government in Libya, Türkiye both prevented the division of the country and guaranteed its rights in the Mediterranean."

SOLIDARITY WITH AZERBAIJAN, TURKISH CYPRIOTS



Erdoğan said Türkiye has always stood by Azerbaijan in its right struggle to reclaim its occupied lands.

"Together with our Azerbaijani brothers, we ensured the liberation of Karabakh after nearly 30 years of persecution and occupation," the president said.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

On the long-standing conflict in Cyprus, Erdoğan said: "We have been defending to the end the rights and laws of our Turkish Cypriot brothers in the Eastern Mediterranean."

"While we thwart any attempt that threatens our national security, we sincerely strive for the establishment of peace and stability in our region," he added.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.