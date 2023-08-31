China says Japan failed to address concerns on nuclear waste

Fishing boats are anchored at a fishing port in Soma, about 45 km away from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant discharging treated radioactive water into the ocean, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, August 31, 2023. (REUTERS)

China on Thursday said Japan "failed" to respond to its concerns over nuclear waste released from crippled Fukushima power plant.

"Instead, it has made groundless accusations against its neighbors over their legitimate concerns and eventually forcibly started the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference in Beijing.

Wang said that Japan's way to solve the problem is not "right," a transcript of his news conference released by the ministry said.

Amid pressure over a seafood ban by Beijing after Tokyo released radioactive water into the sea last week, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had suggested Tuesday a joint expert group with China to study the issue.

Wang, however, urged Japan to stop ocean discharge and participate in open dialogue with all parties, including its neighbors, about all pertinent issues in order to allay the worries of the surrounding nations and the world community.

He said China and Russia had jointly presented three lists of technical questions to request clarifications from Japan regarding its ocean discharge plan.

"The Japanese side has failed to give a sincere reply and address our concerns," said Wang.

Kishida emphasized his government's commitment to preventing harm to the nation's fishing sector due to the release of nuclear waste.

The Japanese prime minister said his government will use diplomatic channels to urge China to "promptly revoke" its suspension of all imports of Japanese seafood.