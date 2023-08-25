More than 2,000 people cross English Channel over past 7 days

As many as 2,036 people crossed the English Channel via small boats over the past seven days, according to the Home Office data on Friday.

The figures revealed that a total of 41 small boats were detected crossing the English Channel between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24.

Monday saw the most migrant crossings during that period with 661 migrants in 15 boats.

The UK reported this year's single-day record on Aug. 10 when 756 migrants were detected in the Channel.

Meanwhile, the backlog of asylum seeker cases in Britain has hit a new record high, with 175,457 people waiting for a decision on asylum application in the UK at the end of June 2023, a 44% increase from the end of June 2022, according to Home Office figures released on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says tackling the problem of irregular migration via small boats, also known as Channel crossings, is among the top priorities of his government.

However, arrivals continue despite efforts to tackle the issue, including the controversial Rwanda plan, Illegal Migration Bill, and most recently, housing asylum seekers on "more cost-effective forms of accommodation" such as disused military bases and barges.

The government has also increased fines for those who allow "illegal migrants" to work for them or live on their properties.

According to official data, a record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022.