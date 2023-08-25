U.S. REITERATES CAUTION AFTER ISRAELI MINISTERS CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ON PALESTINIANS

The U.S. on Friday said that parties should avoid making comments that "exacerbate tensions," in response to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's comments on the freedom of movement of Arabs in the occupied West Bank.

"We have been clear that parties should refrain from actions, comments, and rhetoric that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two state solution," a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu.

"Israelis and Palestinians deserve to enjoy equal measures of freedom and security, including the freedom of movement," the spokesperson added.

In an interview with Channel 12 on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir said, using the biblical term for the occupied territory: "My right, my wife's, my children's, to roam the roads of Judea and Samaria are more important than the right of movement of the Arabs."

His remarks drew widespread condemnation, including from the EU, which urged Israel to improve Palestinians' freedom of movement and access.

Earlier in the day, several media outlets, quoting a State Department spokesperson, reported that the U.S. "strongly" condemns the minister's "racist" comments on the freedom of movement of Palestinians.